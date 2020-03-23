Newton (NEW) Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 23rd. In the last week, Newton has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. Newton has a total market cap of $8.13 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00016151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.48 or 0.02636415 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00188746 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00041816 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00034056 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org.

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

