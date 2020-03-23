Newtyn Management LLC Acquires Shares of 199,999 Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN)

Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 199,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Newtyn Management LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Superior Energy Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,282,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 250,290 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,764,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 208.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 507,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 343,214 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 11.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 482,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 50,899 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.05. 186,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. Superior Energy Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The company has a market cap of $20.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 3.06.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.29) by $2.18. The business had revenue of $336.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.33 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 15.36% and a negative return on equity of 83.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Superior Energy Services, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Energy Services from $5.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Superior Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Superior Energy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

