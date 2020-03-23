Newtyn Management LLC Grows Position in Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP)

Newtyn Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,000 shares during the quarter. Corporacion America Airports comprises 1.2% of Newtyn Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Newtyn Management LLC owned about 1.37% of Corporacion America Airports worth $13,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAAP. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new position in Corporacion America Airports during the third quarter worth about $1,930,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Corporacion America Airports during the fourth quarter worth about $686,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Corporacion America Airports during the fourth quarter worth about $534,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Corporacion America Airports by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 144,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 82,881 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Corporacion America Airports during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAAP. ValuEngine cut shares of Corporacion America Airports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporacion America Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

NYSE:CAAP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.75. 254,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,102. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.70. The company has a market cap of $277.64 million, a PE ratio of 2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.93. Corporacion America Airports SA has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Corporacion America Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

