Newtyn Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Newtyn Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 61.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 213,166 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 76.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 957,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,753. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $142.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.99. Applied Optoelectronics Inc has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $15.98.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $48.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.09 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $72,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAOI. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley cut their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.10 to $8.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.10.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.