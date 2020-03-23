Newtyn Management LLC Has $10.40 Million Stock Position in NI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NODK)

Newtyn Management LLC grew its position in NI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NODK) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,738 shares during the period. NI makes up 1.0% of Newtyn Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Newtyn Management LLC owned approximately 2.74% of NI worth $10,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of NI by 113.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 156,853 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NI during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NI during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NI by 4,825.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of NI by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. 21.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised NI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded NI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ NODK traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.84. 87,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.21. NI Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average is $16.27.

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, Arizona, and Illinois. Its products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies, as well as non-standard automobile insurance products.

