Newtyn Management LLC Has $21.15 Million Stake in Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH)

Newtyn Management LLC increased its stake in Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,074 shares during the quarter. Twin River Worldwide comprises approximately 2.0% of Newtyn Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Newtyn Management LLC owned approximately 2.41% of Twin River Worldwide worth $21,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 287,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 175,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 97,489 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $1,661,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 141,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 61,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 17.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 379,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 55,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Twin River Worldwide alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRWH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twin River Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Twin River Worldwide from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of Twin River Worldwide stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.78. 903,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,455. The firm has a market cap of $241.51 million and a P/E ratio of 5.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $33.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.34.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $130.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.45 million. Twin River Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 10.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Twin River Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Twin River Worldwide Profile

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Twin River Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin River Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.