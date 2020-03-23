Newtyn Management LLC Has $3.98 Million Position in Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK)

Newtyn Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) by 69.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,990,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813,232 shares during the quarter. Newtyn Management LLC owned 3.44% of Flotek Industries worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Flotek Industries during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Flotek Industries by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Flotek Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Flotek Industries by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Flotek Industries by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 26,121 shares during the last quarter. 50.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other news, Director David Nierenberg acquired 529,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $524,308.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,706.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTK remained flat at $$0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday. 292,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,509. The stock has a market cap of $57.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.85. Flotek Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $4.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.53 million for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.11%.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in then United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

