Newtyn Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (OTCMKTS:THCAU)

Newtyn Management LLC raised its stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (OTCMKTS:THCAU) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 770,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II accounts for about 0.7% of Newtyn Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Newtyn Management LLC’s holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II were worth $7,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the third quarter worth $115,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,668,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,020,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,774,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,507,000.

Get Tuscan Holdings Corp. II alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:THCAU traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 350,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,891. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $10.18.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II Company Profile

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.