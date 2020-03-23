Newtyn Management LLC Invests $8.52 Million in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Newtyn Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,520,000. Peloton accounts for about 0.8% of Newtyn Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Newtyn Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Peloton at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Peloton by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,060,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,118,000 after buying an additional 439,846 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Peloton in the 3rd quarter worth about $571,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,533,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,603,000. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton in the 4th quarter worth about $606,000. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,256,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 46,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 1,560,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $40,865,173.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,625,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,640,250.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

PTON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Peloton in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Peloton in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Peloton from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Peloton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Peloton from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.87.

Shares of Peloton stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,640,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,616,168. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.34. Peloton has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $37.02.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.74 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.83) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Peloton will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

