Newtyn Management LLC Purchases Shares of 278,370 Baudax Bio (OTCMKTS:BXRXV)

Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baudax Bio (OTCMKTS:BXRXV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 278,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baudax Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $1,354,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $417,000.

Shares of BXRXV stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.25. 228,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.72.

Baudax Bio Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc develops and markets products for the hospital and other acute care settings. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. Baudax Bio, Inc operates independently of Recro Pharma, Inc as of November 21, 2019.

