Newtyn Management LLC Sells 139,698 Shares of Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI)

Newtyn Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 535,302 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 139,698 shares during the quarter. Customers Bancorp accounts for about 1.2% of Newtyn Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Newtyn Management LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Customers Bancorp worth $12,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CUBI. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 210.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CUBI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

CUBI stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.76. 315,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,929. Customers Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $25.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.71. The stock has a market cap of $348.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $103.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.76 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.