Newtyn Management LLC Sells 307,999 Shares of Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS)

Newtyn Management LLC lessened its position in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 58.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,999 shares during the quarter. Petmed Express accounts for approximately 0.5% of Newtyn Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Newtyn Management LLC owned about 1.08% of Petmed Express worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Petmed Express by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 29,277 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Petmed Express by 11.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 546,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 55,815 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Petmed Express by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 309,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 104,916 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Petmed Express by 60.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 101,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Petmed Express by 2,118.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 241,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 230,272 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Petmed Express alerts:

NASDAQ PETS traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.48. 637,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,484. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.09. Petmed Express Inc has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $29.17. The firm has a market cap of $521.70 million, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Petmed Express had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $59.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Petmed Express news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $98,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,736.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PETS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Sidoti raised Petmed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Petmed Express Profile

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Petmed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petmed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.