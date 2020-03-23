Newtyn Management LLC Sells 75,000 Shares of Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI)

Newtyn Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC owned 0.26% of Retail Value worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RVI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Retail Value by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 84,983 shares during the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Retail Value during the 4th quarter worth $2,678,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Retail Value by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,826,000 after acquiring an additional 64,121 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Retail Value by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Retail Value by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after buying an additional 38,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Value alerts:

RVI stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.18. 193,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,527. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $184.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average is $34.43. Retail Value Inc has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $38.85.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Retail Value had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $55.74 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Retail Value Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.