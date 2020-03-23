Newtyn Management LLC Takes Position in Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRACU)

Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRACU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,290,000. Stable Road Acquisition makes up 1.0% of Newtyn Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000.

Shares of SRACU stock remained flat at $$10.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25. Stable Road Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $11.32.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. intends to a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

