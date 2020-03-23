Nexo Trading 23.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Nexo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox, Bitbns and Hotbit. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $57.79 million and $8.89 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nexo has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Nexo

Nexo’s launch date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nexo Token Trading

Nexo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Fatbtc, YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Allbit, DDEX, Mercatox, Bitbns and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

