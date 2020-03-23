NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($1.31) Per Share

NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of NextCure in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Goonewardene now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.31) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.18). SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for NextCure’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.60) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.19) EPS.

NXTC has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on NextCure in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of NextCure in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextCure from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextCure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.38.

NXTC stock opened at $32.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.00, a current ratio of 22.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NextCure has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $109.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $946.60 million and a PE ratio of -5.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextCure by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 39,870 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,633,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

