NICE (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about NICE (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. NICE earned a media sentiment score of 1.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCSYF opened at $179.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NICE to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

