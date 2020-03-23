Nicholas Company Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Nicholas Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 882,170 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.9% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $139,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $137.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $1,044.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.52 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.26.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

