Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.76.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

Shares of NBL stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $4.22. 8,229,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,746,860. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.24. Noble Energy has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $28.40.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Noble Energy will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Noble Energy news, COO Brent J. Smolik purchased 9,850 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $149,621.50. Also, SVP Rachel G. Clingman purchased 17,793 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $53,734.86. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,080.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 107,143 shares of company stock valued at $543,966. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBL. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Noble Energy by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 115,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in Noble Energy by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Noble Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 210,208 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its stake in Noble Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 56,284 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.