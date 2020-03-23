NOIA Network Achieves Market Cap of $1.17 Million (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 23rd. During the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded up 43.7% against the U.S. dollar. One NOIA Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. NOIA Network has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $26,489.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00051661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000629 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.22 or 0.04022625 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00065603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00037645 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015292 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00013153 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003637 BTC.

NOIA Network Token Profile

NOIA Network (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a token. It launched on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,615,938 tokens. The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork.

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

