Noku (NOKU) Price Tops $0.0929

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 23rd. Noku has a market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $1,786.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Noku has traded 122.5% higher against the US dollar. One Noku token can now be bought for $0.0929 or 0.00001438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.04 or 0.02678053 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00187415 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00033189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00034439 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Noku Token Profile

Noku’s launch date was December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,777,028 tokens. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Noku is www.noku.io.

Buying and Selling Noku

Noku can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

