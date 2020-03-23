Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $683.09 Million

Analysts expect Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) to announce sales of $683.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $685.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $678.96 million. Nomad Foods posted sales of $718.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year sales of $2.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nomad Foods.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Nomad Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,179,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,868 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,037,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,427,000 after buying an additional 360,147 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,292,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,018,000 after buying an additional 176,823 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,711,000 after buying an additional 729,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,163,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,750,000 after buying an additional 69,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOMD opened at $16.65 on Monday. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $23.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.07.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nomad Foods (NOMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.