Nord/LB Reiterates €7.00 Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €7.00 ($8.14) target price from research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price suggests a potential downside of 19.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LHA. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, March 16th. Independent Research set a €9.10 ($10.58) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. HSBC set a €9.60 ($11.16) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €12.70 ($14.77) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €13.95 ($16.22).

ETR LHA traded down €0.47 ($0.55) on Monday, hitting €8.69 ($10.10). The stock had a trading volume of 12,427,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €8.87 ($10.31) and a one year high of €22.70 ($26.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is €12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is €14.85.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

