Norman S. Matthews Acquires 8,500 Shares of Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Stock

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Chairman Norman S. Matthews bought 8,500 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.28 per share, with a total value of $146,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PLCE traded down $1.05 on Monday, hitting $17.20. 1,263,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,396. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.83 and a 200-day moving average of $68.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.79 million, a PE ratio of 3.61, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.75. Childrens Place Inc has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $116.84.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.69 million. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Childrens Place Inc will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLCE. Wedbush reduced their target price on Childrens Place from $60.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Childrens Place from $79.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Childrens Place from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson downgraded Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Childrens Place in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Childrens Place has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Childrens Place during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Childrens Place during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Childrens Place during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Childrens Place during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

