North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Acquires 5,750 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH boosted its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,242 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned 0.22% of Thor Industries worth $9,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 636.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

In other Thor Industries news, Director Jan Suwinski purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.19 per share, with a total value of $74,380.00. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THO. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Thor Industries from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.40.

THO stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.07. 1,479,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,039. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $89.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.34 and its 200 day moving average is $66.46.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.28%. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.