North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Buys New Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 132,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,312,000. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned approximately 0.05% of Church & Dwight as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,134,010,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,492,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,075,000 after buying an additional 5,549,960 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $104,719,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,427,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,767,000 after buying an additional 1,096,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,699,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,537,000 after buying an additional 1,085,268 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHD. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

Church & Dwight stock traded down $4.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.87. 2,883,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

