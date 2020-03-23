North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Cuts Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 922.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GILD. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. DZ Bank upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.08.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,504.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $162,298.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,181.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,919,759 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GILD stock traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $72.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,786,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,925,652. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a market capitalization of $91.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

