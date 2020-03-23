North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $11.46 Million Stock Holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lessened its position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,782 shares during the period. Fortive makes up approximately 2.0% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Fortive were worth $11,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,840,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 588,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,920,000 after acquiring an additional 106,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTV. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Fortive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $129,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,567.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $211,998.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,124.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,089 shares of company stock valued at $11,074,434 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.01. 3,676,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,662. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.17. Fortive Corp has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $89.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

