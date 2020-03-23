North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $7.62 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,115,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019,413 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,632,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,009 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $190,392,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,315,899,000 after buying an additional 1,790,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,061,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,027,880,000 after buying an additional 1,297,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.45. 56,891,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,469,148. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $138.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

