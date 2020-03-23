North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Lowers Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,667 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPC traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,967,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,201,334. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average is $56.23.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.96%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPC. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

