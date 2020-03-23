North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Sells 2,801 Shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lowered its position in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned about 0.14% of Ingredion worth $8,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INGR. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Ingredion by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,223,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,629,000 after acquiring an additional 148,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,445,000 after purchasing an additional 111,767 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,077,000 after purchasing an additional 507,195 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4,702.9% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,419,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,406,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,708,000 after buying an additional 170,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.40.

NYSE:INGR traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.48. 785,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,998. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ingredion Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

