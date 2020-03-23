North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Trims Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lowered its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned about 0.15% of Littelfuse worth $7,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Littelfuse by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 588,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,593,000 after acquiring an additional 40,453 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 569,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,018,000 after purchasing an additional 32,061 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 103,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after purchasing an additional 23,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Littelfuse by 346.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 20,595 shares during the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $36,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,528 shares in the company, valued at $647,952.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 14,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $2,802,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,342 shares in the company, valued at $11,181,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,193 shares of company stock worth $3,694,579. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Littelfuse stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,531. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.63 and a 12 month high of $206.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 28.15%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LFUS shares. CL King raised their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Cross Research cut Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.33.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

