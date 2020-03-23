North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Trims Stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 2.0% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $11,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock traded down $28.85 on Monday, hitting $254.30. 979,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $395.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $355.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

