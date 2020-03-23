Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Upgraded at UBS Group

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

NVO has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

Shares of NVO traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.41. 3,022,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,650,782. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.84. The company has a market capitalization of $117.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $46.47 and a 12 month high of $64.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,217,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,310 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 21,329.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 835,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,373,000 after purchasing an additional 831,849 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,760,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,496,000 after purchasing an additional 730,735 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,894,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,673,000 after purchasing an additional 558,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,630,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,374,000 after purchasing an additional 452,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

