NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Saya Management LP

Saya Management LP trimmed its position in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,433 shares during the period. NRG Energy accounts for approximately 19.6% of Saya Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Saya Management LP owned approximately 0.31% of NRG Energy worth $31,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 480,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,008,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 797.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,606,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,844 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 143,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 24,160 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NRG. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

Shares of NRG stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.16. 5,404,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,121,005. NRG Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $43.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1.32, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.82.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). NRG Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a negative return on equity of 120.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $1,982,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 137,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,210,598.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $528,996.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,333.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,372 shares of company stock worth $3,210,481 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.