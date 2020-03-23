NULS (NULS) Achieves Market Cap of $12.79 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Over the last week, NULS has traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. NULS has a total market capitalization of $12.79 million and approximately $5.17 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00002247 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, QBTC, Bit-Z and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015207 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.08 or 0.02672541 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00186131 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00033061 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00034049 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NULS Token Profile

NULS’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 108,494,214 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,416,625 tokens. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NULS is steemit.com/@nuls. NULS’s official website is nuls.io.

NULS Token Trading

NULS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, QBTC, CoinBene, DragonEX, Bit-Z, Kucoin, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

