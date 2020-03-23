NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Increased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 166.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,865 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 205,412 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of NVIDIA worth $77,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,880,071,000 after purchasing an additional 342,849 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after acquiring an additional 210,550 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,827,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,371,284,000 after acquiring an additional 149,366 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,626,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $617,960,000 after acquiring an additional 57,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,319,000. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $8.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $213.87. 10,756,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,815,516. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $316.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $260.46 and a 200 day moving average of $221.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $127.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,160 shares of company stock worth $12,214,957. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $273.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.84.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

