NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 45,012 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $13,055,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 881.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after acquiring an additional 61,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,646,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,290,273,000 after acquiring an additional 336,468 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.7% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,160 shares of company stock worth $12,214,957 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. BidaskClub downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.84.

NVDA stock traded up $6.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $212.69. 16,034,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,934,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $316.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.56.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

