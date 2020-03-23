NVIDIA’s (NVDA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $300.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NVDA. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $6.94 on Friday, hitting $212.69. The company had a trading volume of 16,034,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,934,490. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $316.32. The stock has a market cap of $130.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $258.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,160 shares of company stock worth $12,214,957 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,055,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 127,856 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 881.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after acquiring an additional 61,461 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,646,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,290,273,000 after acquiring an additional 336,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

