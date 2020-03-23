Nxt 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.51 Million (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, CoinEgg, Poloniex and C-CEX. Nxt has a total market cap of $8.69 million and $1.51 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nxt has traded up 23.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016148 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00019420 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00014583 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000892 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 230.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015719 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005997 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Nxt Profile

NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nxt is nxt.org.

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Indodax, LiteBit.eu, OKEx, Bittrex, Poloniex, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, Livecoin, Upbit and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

