Oak Associates Ltd. OH Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 23,658 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.8% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Apple were worth $47,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.6% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 10.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $466,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,511,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.1% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $229.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,003.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $298.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $304.00 to $297.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.34.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

