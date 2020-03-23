OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Sold by Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,446,145 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 13,140 shares during the quarter. OceanFirst Financial makes up about 5.8% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.87% of OceanFirst Financial worth $36,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 514.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,899 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 277,058 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 239,147 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 96,337 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 240.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,254 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 89,143 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 499,508 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after acquiring an additional 82,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 185.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 68,038 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OCFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $33,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven E. Brady sold 22,187 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $520,507.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,730 shares of company stock worth $956,612 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:OCFC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 442,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,233. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.17. The company has a market cap of $805.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.89.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $74.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.18 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

