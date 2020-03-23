ODUWA Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last week, ODUWA has traded 33.4% higher against the US dollar. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $255,644.79 and $53,807.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001675 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00032127 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00087798 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,472.59 or 0.99675635 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00071522 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000789 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000344 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin.

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

