Odyssey (OCN) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $395,056.00

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last seven days, Odyssey has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. Odyssey has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $395,056.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, Kucoin, Upbit and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002456 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 563.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.02625627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00187434 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033023 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00034631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,270,306,738 tokens. Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX, Bittrex, Upbit, CoinTiger, LBank, Bit-Z, FCoin, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

