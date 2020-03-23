Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

ODFL has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $121.33 to $120.67 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $156.67 to $163.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.33 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $3.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.86. The stock had a trading volume of 665,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,786. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $130.87 and a 12-month high of $227.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.86.

Old Dominion Freight Line’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, March 24th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, February 21st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, March 23rd.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.62, for a total value of $74,790.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,397.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,947,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $509,705,000 after acquiring an additional 495,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,038,000 after acquiring an additional 343,022 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 783.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 362,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,662,000 after acquiring an additional 321,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 578,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,779,000 after acquiring an additional 236,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

