Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OLLI. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $38.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 2.14. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $103.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $422.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $728,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 216,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after purchasing an additional 30,442 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,612,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,651,000 after purchasing an additional 175,467 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

