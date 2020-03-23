OmiseGO Market Cap Tops $69.22 Million (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One OmiseGO token can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00008059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, CoinExchange, Bithumb and Bittrex. OmiseGO has a market capitalization of $69.22 million and $143.12 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OmiseGO has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OmiseGO alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000040 BTC.

OmiseGO Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Independent Reserve, Upbit, Coinone, OTCBTC, Cryptopia, Coinsuper, Liqui, ABCC, BX Thailand, Hotbit, COSS, Ovis, CoinExchange, Kucoin, Iquant, Braziliex, Binance, Fatbtc, IDEX, Tokenomy, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bit-Z, CoinEx, Bitbns, Tidex, GOPAX, DragonEX, Koinex, CoinBene, Poloniex, FCoin, BigONE, Huobi, Bittrex, Coinrail, Neraex, Mercatox, BitForex, TOPBTC, CoinTiger, Coinnest, Bancor Network, Livecoin, HitBTC, Kyber Network, BitMart, ChaoEX, OKEx, Zebpay, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Vebitcoin, IDAX, ZB.COM, AirSwap, DDEX, TDAX, BitBay, Ethfinex, Cobinhood, IDCM, DigiFinex, Exmo, C2CX, Radar Relay, Crex24, B2BX, Bithumb and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OmiseGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmiseGO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.