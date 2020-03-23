On The Beach Group PLC (LON:OTB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of On The Beach Group PLC (LON:OTB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 473.33 ($6.23).

Several research firms have issued reports on OTB. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.79) price objective (down from GBX 540 ($7.10)) on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of On The Beach Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 430 ($5.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On The Beach Group stock opened at GBX 146.15 ($1.92) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61. On The Beach Group has a twelve month low of GBX 214.60 ($2.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 500 ($6.58). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 342.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 408.36. The company has a market capitalization of $191.78 million and a P/E ratio of 12.28.

On The Beach Group Company Profile

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through three segments: Core, B2B, and International. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom.

