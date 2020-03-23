One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,826 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.27% of One Liberty Properties worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OLP. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

In related news, VP Justin Clair sold 6,600 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $188,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,992.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,000 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $84,630.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,963.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,600 shares of company stock worth $358,086 in the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OLP stock opened at $15.20 on Monday. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $305.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.84%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

