ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,407 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $9,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.48.

In other news, Chairman John William Gibson bought 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $496,697.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 932,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,455,956.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter S. Hulse III purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.72 per share, with a total value of $307,200.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 148,187 shares of company stock valued at $3,315,535. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OKE stock traded down $1.55 on Monday, reaching $19.12. 4,000,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,259,062. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

